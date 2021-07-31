Nerja Town Hall acquires the plot for the new Municipal Library

NERJA Town Hall has signed the Occupation Act to finally acquire the plot for the construction of the new Municipal Library

Jose Alberto Armijo, the mayor of Nerja, has completed the process of acquiring the plot of land where the new Municipal Library will be built, after a meeting in the Plenary Hall with the president of the Jose del Peso Foundation, and the parish priest of the Church of El Salvador, Petre Chelaru, where the signing of the Occupation Act of the plot located on Calle Iglesia took place.

A price of €392,626.5 had been agreed for the purchase, the expropriation cost of which has been estimated by municipal technicians, with the mayor, accompanied by Nieves Atencia, the councillor for Planning, and Gema Laguna, the Culture councillor, thanking the Jose del Peso Foundation for their good disposition, and raising the possibility of the Town Hall joining the Foundation to work jointly in the achievement of its objectives.

As part of the transaction, the mayor has promised to consider the parish priest’s request that once the new library is completed, it be named after the original owner of the plot, José del Peso Blanco.

During the meeting, the members of the Foundation were also informed by MGM Architects about the winning project of the ideas competition, a company who will make the most of the plot for its educational and cultural use, and who also said they were convinced of the good service that this new public facility will offer to the residents of the municipality, as reported by 101tv.es

