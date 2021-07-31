Miss and Mister Province of Malaga competition

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, has received the candidates who will represent the municipality in the Miss and Mister Province of Malaga 2021 contest.

The candidates who will represent Miss and Mister Province of Malaga will be Maria del Carmen Ruiz, and Antonio Vilar, and the event will take place in Competa next Saturday, August 7.

The councillor has wished both young people the greatest of success in this contest: “You have the full support of your Town Council. It is a pride to have such worthy representatives, so we are convinced that you are going to take the name of Nerja to the top”. In addition, it has encouraged them to enjoy the experience and to continue training and developing professionally.

The organisers of the event have taken the opportunity to thank the Nerja Council for the support and collaboration provided at all times, for which the mayor has raised the possibility of Nerja hosting future editions of the contests organised by RNB España Reinado Nacional de Belleza.

Maria del Carmen Ruiz, 21, is a Tourism Degree student and was first lady at the Queen’s Gala at the Nerja Fair 2017.

Antonio Vilar, 17, debuts for the first time in this type of competition and is finishing his studies in Baccalaureate.

To support the Nerja candidates and make them direct finalists, you can do so through the official social networks of the contest: @MMPMalaga on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, following the page and giving “likes” to the content of the representatives of Nerja.

