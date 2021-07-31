Manchester City in £100m bid for Villa’s Jack Grealish

MANCHESTER CITY have reportedly tabled a bid of £100m for Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish

English Premier League champions, Manchester City are reported to have made a £100m bid for Aston Villa’s 25-year-old midfielder, Jack Grealish, which, if accepted, would be an English record for a transfer fee, eclipsing the £89m that neighbours Man United paid for Frenchman, Paul Pogba, in 2016.

Talk of this interest from Pep Guardiola in the England midfielder had been rife since before the European Championships, and it is understood that the two clubs have spoken, with the Villa captain due to return from the Summer break to start pre-season training next week at Bodymoor Heath.

With City in the market for some new talent, Grealish would be a perfect fit for Guardiola’s style of play, and to see him link up in midfield with Belgian wizard, Kevin DeBruyne, would be quite a sight, not to mention the fright it would instil in many opposing teams, as they look to go that final step of clinching the Champions League next season.

Grealish comes back relatively fresh after the break, having been a part of the England squad for Euro 2020, but somehow mysteriously only used as a benchwarmer most of the time by Gareth Southgate, making the occasional cameo appearances, while being such a favourite among the fans.

With Aston Villa looking to build their team around him, it will remain to be seen if City can tempt the lifelong Villa fan away from Villa Park to become part of the setup at the Etihad, where he could link up again with his England teammates Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Raheem Sterling, plus, it things go to plan, possibly even with his England captain, Harry Kane who City are said to be close to signing, as reported by bbc.com.

