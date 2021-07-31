Malaga Airport workers to strike on August 12

MALAGA AIRPORT workers have announced they will go on strike on August 12.

The workers claim they are owed money after working at Malaga Airport and say they will go on strike.

The CCOO union announced the news, saying that around 300 workers from airport security will stop work.

The union said the company managing the workers has not paid bonuses owed and that their days off were being changed.

It added that the problems were causing long queues at Malaga Airport. It said: “This company is not only affecting this service, but it is affecting the users of this airport and the companies that are located there, since people queuing to go through the airport. security, they have practically no time to go to the establishments.”

The head of security at the Andalucian CCOO, Manuel Jimenez Quero, said that around 100 workers are owed around €800 in unpaid bonuses.

The news comes after Malaga Airport reopened its terminal T2 and pier B in July.

With the commissioning of both areas, the infrastructure is once again at 100 per cent of its capacity to accompany the recovery of air traffic as a result of the end of the State of Alarm, the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the advancement of vaccination. The purpose of the expansion of operating facilities is to adapt to demand and allow greater capacity while pursuing the quality of service at the airport.

