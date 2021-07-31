Malaga airport expecting its busiest weekend of the year

MALAGA airport is braced for what is traditionally its busiest weekend of the year



A weekend that is historically the busiest of the year for the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport begins today, Saturday, July 31, with Aena pointing out that from today until next Monday, August 2, a total of 1,640 flights are expected to operate, a figure that shows a clear recovery in these difficult times.

In 2019, a total of 2,017 flights were registered in the corresponding weekend, and last summer, 2020, there were 1,208 in this same period of time, and even though the levels prior to the outbreak of the pandemic have not yet been reached, the data for 2020 are improving.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This weekend’s figures translate into 81 per cent of the total air traffic that Anea had before the crisis, and breaking down the data, of the total commercial flights scheduled by the airlines for this operation that departed from July and August, 1,304 are international, and 336 have their origin or destination in national airports, which is a figure already higher than in 2019, when 335 domestic flights were counted in the first weekend of August.

Aena expects the day in which there will be more activity at the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport to be Sunday, August 1, when 417 flights will operate, along with the 408 operations that will be carried out today, of which 317, approximately 75 per cent, will be with points distributed throughout the world, outside national borders.

Pedro Bendala, the director of the airport has already indicated this in an interview with Malaga Hoy, where he told them, “We are recovering the traffic by more than two-thirds in the number of operations. It is really difficult knowing what is going to happen, and managing this uncertainty, but you have to rely on the experience of other years”.

He also claims that flights are increasing slowly, “They are not carried out with the same frequency, but the connectivity of Malaga with Europe and the Middle East has largely recovered”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.