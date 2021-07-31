Less red tape and paperwork

ROQUETAS town hall congratulated municipal employees who processed restaurant, bar and café owners’ requests for terrace extensions.

This measure has helped to lessen the pandemic’s impact on the hospitality sector, explained Jose Luis Llamas, Roquetas’ Urban Agenda councillor.

“It benefitted more than 150 business owners who were able to extend their terraces located in public spaces,” Llamas said.

Terrace taxes were also waived last year and will not be charged in 2021, he confirmed.

“Applications were dealt with in record time, thanks to a simplified system and hard work by the Urban Agenda department and the police,” Llamas added

“These are temporary licences, granted during exceptional circumstances, which will be available while the restrictions imposed by the heath situation are in place,” the councillor said.