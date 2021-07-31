Leeds United and England football legend Terry Cooper dies aged 77

Leeds United and England football legend Terry Cooper has died today, Saturday, July 31, aged 77



Terry Cooper, the former Leeds United and England left-back has died today, Saturday, July 31, at 77 years of age

Cooper was a star of arguably the best Leeds United team of all time, managed by Don Revie, during what is regarded as probably the Elland Road club’s most successful era, from the late 1960s into the early 1970s, with his solitary goal helping the Yorkshire team win their first-ever major trophy, when they beat Arsenal 1-0 in the 1968 League Cup Final.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Originally a left-winger, Cooper became famous for his performances as a left-back, both at club level, and while representing his country at international level, where he won 20 caps, notching up 351 appearances for Leeds, and scoring 11 times, in a career that ran from 1962 to 1975, during which time he helped the club win the old First Division title in the 1968-69 season.

After leaving Leeds he went on to play for Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Bristol Rovers, and Doncaster Rovers, during a 22-year professional career, after which he went into management, with spells at Bristol City and Rovers, Exeter and Birmingham, before finally retiring in 1995, winning the Football League Trophy in the 1985-86 season with Bristol Rovers.

Tributes have been pouring in for the footballer, with a statement from Leeds United saying, “Leeds United is devastated to learn of the passing of Terry Cooper. Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Terry”, with Tony Dorigo, the former Leeds player adding, “Oh no no no… the wonderful Terry Cooper has passed away. Honoured to finally get to meet the great man at the Centenary Celebrations a few years back. RIP TC. Love and prayers to his family, tough recent times for the #LUFC family. Another absolute legend gone”.

Another of his clubs, Exeter City, where Cooper had a spell as manager, tweeted, “Exeter City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Cooper at the age of 77. Our thoughts are with Terry’s friends and family”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.