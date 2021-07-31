Katie Price takes flight in disguise to secret location after being tricked by rogue trader

Katie Price takes flight in disguise and leaves the UK for a secret location after being tricked by a rogue trader.

Former glamour model Katie Price has been spotted at an airport fleeing to a ‘secret’ location in ‘disguise’ after being ‘devastated’ by a conman.

The My Crazy Life star was joined by her fiance Carl Woods, her son Harvey and her daughter Princess Andre for the trip, as they shared updates from the airport. ‘Where we going?’ Carl asked Princess in one clip, as the 14-year-old replied: ‘Secret!’

He asked Harvey the same question, with the 19-year-old echoing his sister’s answer. ‘Big secret!’ Carl teased. The four of them also travelled through the airport on a cart, as Carl explained: ‘It’s all going off in the airport’.

Katie, 43, is thought to have made thousands of pounds from a rogue trader she was paid to promote via Instagram – and unwittingly left some of her followers missing months of wages after buying into his scheme.

The former glamour model said she was “absolutely devastated” to hear the news about the conman, who goes by Josh Chandler, as he “has conned not only me but my family, friends, loyal fans and supporters. My heart goes out to all those that this conman’s deceit has affected, I pledge to you all I will seek justice.”

Katie is said to have received around £3,000 per promoted post, and on at least two occasions took to her Instagram story to urge others to invest to make a “safe income”.

Katie Price is set to marry Carl Woods this winter after her divorce has come through from Kieran Hayler. According to reports, the former glamour model will marry ex Love Island star Carl later this year.

