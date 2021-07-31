Germany to toughen entry requirements for non-vaccinated arrivals from August 1.

Germany is poised to introduce new tougher Covid-19 testing rules for all non-vaccinated travellers from Sunday, August 1, after imposing quarantine restrictions on arrivals from Spain and the Netherlands this week.

The toughened border restrictions in Germany, come in response to a rapid rise in infections caused by the Delta variant of the virus across the country.

Travellers entering Germany by air currently have to provide a negative test result or proof they are fully vaccinated only if coming from a designated area of high incidence.

The new rule is set to become a blanket requirement for all unvaccinated travellers- regardless of where they come from or whether they came via air, land, or sea.

Until now, the test was only mandatory for people arriving from high-incidence and virus variant areas, as well as all those arriving in Germany by plane. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, those who have been completely vaccinated and those who have recovered should be exempted from the planned test.

With the introduction of a general mandatory test, the category “basic risk area” (7-day incidence above 50 but below 200) could also be eliminated. However, the federal government has not yet made any specific resolutions.

Germany’s infection rate remains very low compared with some other European countries. However, it has been rising steadily since it bottomed out at 4.9 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents on July 6. The rise is being fueled by the more contagious delta variant, which is now dominant. On Thursday, the infection rate stood at 12.2.

The figures are rising with “worrying momentum,” Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin. “We have exponential growth.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article