Germany to toughen entry requirements for non-vaccinated arrivals

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Germany to toughen entry requirements for non-vaccinated arrivals
Germany to toughen entry requirements for non-vaccinated arrivals. image: Wikipedia

Germany to toughen entry requirements for non-vaccinated arrivals from August 1.

Germany is poised to introduce new tougher Covid-19 testing rules for all non-vaccinated travellers from Sunday, August 1, after imposing quarantine restrictions on arrivals from Spain and the Netherlands this week.

The toughened border restrictions in Germany, come in response to a rapid rise in infections caused by the Delta variant of the virus across the country.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Travellers entering Germany by air currently have to provide a negative test result or proof they are fully vaccinated only if coming from a designated area of high incidence.

The new rule is set to become a blanket requirement for all unvaccinated travellers- regardless of where they come from or whether they came via air, land, or sea.

Until now, the test was only mandatory for people arriving from high-incidence and virus variant areas, as well as all those arriving in Germany by plane. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, those who have been completely vaccinated and those who have recovered should be exempted from the planned test.


With the introduction of a general mandatory test, the category “basic risk area” (7-day incidence above 50 but below 200) could also be eliminated. However, the federal government has not yet made any specific resolutions.

Related:

Germany’s infection rate remains very low compared with some other European countries. However, it has been rising steadily since it bottomed out at 4.9 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents on July 6. The rise is being fueled by the more contagious delta variant, which is now dominant. On Thursday, the infection rate stood at 12.2.


The figures are rising with “worrying momentum,” Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin. “We have exponential growth.”

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here