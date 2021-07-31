Campaign to save Andalucia’s millenary oak of Seron in Almeria

CAMPAIGN has been launched with ‘crowdfunding’ to save Andalucia’s largest tree, located in Almeria, the famous millenary oak of Seron in Almeria



The Holm oak of La Peana is a specimen of Quercus ilex from the Sierra de los Filabres, located in the municipality of Seron, is reputed to be more than 1,300 years old, and is the largest tree in Andalucia, according to the catalog prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucia, with a height of 18.50 metres, a diameter of 20 metres of crown, and a projection of 301.59m², it presents a very wide cross formed by four main branches that are subdivided in a tracery, constituting a rounded crown.

Last April, the non-profit association ‘Monumento Natural Encina la Peana’ hired Bernabe Moya, and Jose Moya, the two brothers who are experts in monumental trees, forests, and biodiversity, Graduates in Environmental Sciences and Agricultural Engineering, to carry out a research project and scientific study, ‘ Dendrological Botanical Study for the Restoration of the Natural Monument Encina de la Peana’, of the municipality of Seron.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This project was initiated to find out the structural resistance of the ancient tree through different instrumental tests carried out by professionals, who have since provided a diagnosis for its treatment, which concludes that the Encina de La Peana Natural Monument has a weakened, fragile and critical situation in the biomechanical field.

Given the importance of the damage evidenced, and the structural fragility of the trunk, the tops, the base, and the crown, it is necessary to reinforce them through the design and installation of a support system that contributes to increasing the stability and structural resistance of the Natural Monument, as well as protecting it from the erosive processes and denudation of the soil to which it is subjected, and restoring the environment.

With this diagnosis, the association has started a crowdfunding campaign with which it is intended to encourage the economic participation of neighbours, friends, and supporters, through the goteo.org platform clicking on the following link: ‘Let’s save the millennial oak of La Peana de Seron, Almeria’.

This initiative has already been presented to the Cajamar financial institution, the Almeria Provincial Council, and the Cosentino Group this week.

“Citizen participation is essential to be able to conserve the La Peana oak, and serve as a legacy for many other generations to be added for 1300 years”, says the professional Moya team, for whom, the Holm oak de la Peana is one of the most important and valuable monumental trees in all of Spain, “for its botanical, historical, ecological, and social value”.

Several people, including the owners of the land where the unique tree rests, nature activists, and residents of the town and neighborhoods of the Sierra de Los Filabres, officially constituted this society chaired by Manuel Perez Sola, a member of Greenpeace, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

PLEASE NOTE, the EWN takes no responsibility for any action you might encounter by using the funding link.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.