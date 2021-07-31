BREAKING NEWS: UK hit by milk shortages

THE UK has been hit by milk shortages following a lack of lorry drivers.

Around 600 shops in the UK have been left with a shortage of milk following the travel disruption.

The managing director of a milk company which delivers to 2,400 shops every day said that it is struggling to deliver to 10 per cent of stores.

Ash Amirahmadi said: “I think when you are not able to supply 10 per cent of the stores which are expecting to get milk every day, I think that’s quite worrying for a customer walking into a store and not being able to have milk – so we are taking it very seriously.

“We are trying to avoid a summer of disruption.”

He added: “We are experiencing the problem getting worse and that’s why our assessment is that we are in a driver shortage crisis, and therefore we are asking for the industry and government to work together to recognise we are in a crisis and address the issue.”

The news comes following travel disruption after the UK placed many countries, including Spain, on its amber list, forcing those who have not been vaccinated to quarantine when travelling back from the UK.

The government is expected to announce changes to its travel list in August, with some countries set to go on the green list, allowing passengers to travel back to the UK without quarantine this summer.

