Police rush to ‘serious incident’ at a holiday park in Towyn, Wales.

THE AIR ambulance service and police have been called to a “serious incident” at a holiday park in North Wales with rumours circulating between park residents of a broad-daylight stabbing.

In a tweet, the force said: “Officers are attending a serious incident at a Holiday Park near Abergele. Investigations are ongoing. Apologies for any difficulty. There is no threat to the public but please stay away as we deal with the incident. Thanks for your patience.”

A spokesperson for the park confirmed it is assisting police.

There is a large emergency services presence at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towny, near Abergele- North Wales Police says it is dealing with a “serious incident”.

A Ty Mawr Holiday Park statement says: “There has been an incident at the park and our team are assisting the police. It would be inappropriate to comment further.” Traffic on the A548 near the holiday park is said to be gridlocked and people are urged to avoid the area.

The holiday park have released a further statement this evening where they said: “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident. “Ty Mawr is a 100-acre family park which welcomes tens of thousands of happy holidays makers every year. This was an isolated and unprecedented incident that took place inside a caravan which is now a crime scene. Our team are assisting police with their enquiries and as it is a police matter we can’t comment further at the moment.”

