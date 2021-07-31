BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson expecting second baby with wife

BORIS JOHNSON is expecting his second baby with wife Carrie Symonds.

The couple announced the news, saying that Boris Johnson and is wife are expecting their second baby later this year.

Carrie Johnson said: “At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people.”

She added: “I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

The couple already have one son, Wilfred.

The news comes after Boris Johnson was accused of persuading Tory donors to pay for fiancee Carrie Symond’s £ 200.00 (€ 232,000) redecoration costs.

According to reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson persuaded wealthy Tory donors to pay € 230,000 for his fiancée Carrie Symonds ’redecoration costs.

Conservative Party funds covered a large part of the bill to redecorate the couple’s Downing Street flat, according to one publication.

After being warned it would be “improper” for donors to pay for the works, the wealthy Conservatives instead allegedly paid the equivalent sum into the Party’s accounts.

A spokesman rejected the claims, however, saying, “at all times, the Government and ministers have acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct.

“All reportable donations are transparently declared to and published, either by the Electoral Commission or the House of Commons registrar, in line with the requirements set out in the UK.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.