Five-year-old boy dies in river in Wales

A five-year-old boy has died in a river in Bridgend, Wales.

The five-year-old boy was found in a river in Bridgend, South Wales Police are now appealing for information.

Police were called at 5:45 this morning, Saturday, July 31, over concerns of a missing child in Sarn, Bridgend.

Officers sadly found the body of the young boy in the Ogmore River close to Pandy Park. He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital and it was confirmed that the boy had died.

Specially trained officers are supporting the family following the tragedy, Wales Online reports.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident and police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around 5:45am who can help to piece together the circumstances as to how the boy ended up in the river.

Chief Inspector Geraint White said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to get in touch. We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation. If you have any information that can help, please report this to us. Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can.”

