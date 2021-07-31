Bonoloto winner from Madrid grabs a jackpot of almost a MILLION EUROS

The Bonoloto draw has delivered a jackpot that had accumulated to date a total of  967,304.66 euros, which has been won by a single first-category winner (6 hits).

The winning ticket has been validated in the Lottery Administration No. 411 of Madrid, reported Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in a statement on Saturday, July 31.

In the second category (5 hits + complementary) there has been another winner, who has won a total of 177,397.36 euros.

The correct ticket has been validated in a receiving office in the autonomous city of Melilla. The collection of the lottery held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 2,263,697 euros.

