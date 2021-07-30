Work begins on Motril’s south ring road after a 15-year delay

Work, worth 2.7 million euros, has begun on Motril’s south ring road after a 15-year delay.

The Junta’s Minister of Development, Infrastructure and Spatial Planning, Marifran Carazo, and the Mayor of Motril, Luisa Garcia Chamorro, launched work on the south ring road on July 29.

“The work puts an end to more than 15 years of waiting for project that will not only decongest the centre of Motril in favour of pedestrians, but will also contribute, with this new highway, to the development and expansion of the city towards the south,” said Carazo.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She praised the “excellent climate of collaboration that exists with the Motril City Council” for making the project finally possible.

The new road runs between the Haza de la Playa access and the new East access – from the GR-16 and A-7 – connecting with the Puerto road and the Almeria road. It is designed to ease traffic in Motril and boost the municipality’s connections.

Work will be carried out by Obras Publicas y Regadios SA and Aridos Anfersa SL over the course of 10 months.

The 2.7 million euros budget includes complementary improvements such as the ornamentation of roundabouts and extra road safety at pedestrian crossings.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.