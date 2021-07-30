Vera Local Police receive new equipment from the Town Hall

VERA Local Police force has been presented with two police vehicles and a drone by the Town Hall



Alfonso Garcia, Vera Town Hall’s councillor for Citizen Security, today, Thursday, July 29, presented two new police vehicles to the town’s Local Police force, which was represented by officers Andres Magaña, and Jose Antonio Navarro.

These two new vehicles are designed to improve the service given to the local municipality by the Local Police force, and consist of two Kia Niro 1.6 HEV Concept hybrid SUV’s, one of which comes complete with a detainee kit, and have been acquired by the Consistory, “to continue improving the means to ensure the safety of citizenship”, explained Mr García.

Replacing the force’s older vehicles, these two will substantially improve the security conditions of the officers and citizens of Vera municipality, as well as reducing gas emissions and improving the energy efficiency during the provision of the service.

Also this week, the Local Police were presented by Vera Town Hall with some more state-of-the-art equipment, in the form of a drone with a thermal camera that has night visibility as well as a powerful zoom that allows monitoring areas of difficult access, complete with a high-resolution sensor and 4K visual camera, and extra functionalities such as a public address system that can make announcements, with Alfonso Garcia proudly pointing out, “With this drone we provide our officers with the technological means to develop their work, thus improving the safety of our neighbors”, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

