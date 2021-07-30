VANILLA FLAN has become the latest product to be recalled from the market amid links of the possibly of ethylene oxide contamination

Earlier this week there was a panic among European countries, Spain included, when it was suspected that products had been released into the market contaminated with the E410 food additive (carob gum), during which, ethylene oxide residues that had been used as a stabilizer in certain ice cream products had been detected in a concentration higher than the maximum limit legal established.

Aesan, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition explains that the use of ethylene oxide in the food sector is prohibited in the EU since it is a substance classified as “mutagenic, carcinogenic, and toxic for reproduction”, with around 72 products from the firms Nestlé and Mars being recalled from the market after Aesan published a public list of affected brands and batches of ice cream contaminated with ethylene oxide.

A statement today, Friday, July 30, from the Catalan firm, La Fageda, has served to increase consumer fear, after they reported that four batches of vanilla flan have also possibly been affected by the food alert for contamination with the carcinogenic ethylene oxide in the use of the stabilizing additive E410.

The company claims to have acted swiftly after receiving the food safety alert, and that its attitude has been “proactive in determining the scope of the incident, and we have found that only one item has been affected” with this ingredient that they use in their vanilla flan products, “Although the presence of ethylene oxide has not been detected in our products, and as a maximum precautionary measure, the Public Health Agency has decided to order the withdrawal of all those foods that contain ingredients that, little or a lot, have been in contact with the ethylene oxide, although its presence has not been detected in the finished product, as has been our case”.

“This is the reason why this withdrawal has been carried out, which we have coordinated and managed with clients and distributors”, added the statement from La Fageda, as reported by diariosur.es.

