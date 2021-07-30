Valencia man arrested for beating eight-month-old baby

VALENCIA man from the Russafa district of the city has been arrested by the National Police for allegedly beating his eight-month-old baby

National Police officers in the Valencian district of Russafa have arrested a 34-year-old man who is accused of beating his eight-month-old baby daughter, who had to be hospitalised after his assault, according to a statement from the police headquarters.

His arrest came after the police were alerted by neighbours to a couple arguing in the street in Russafa, where a shirtless man, seen to be bleeding from one hand, was allegedly acting in an aggressive manner towards a female.

It is reported that during the argument, the woman was accusing the man of hitting their eight-month-old daughter that they share, while she was out at work, an accusation that he allegedly admitted to.

It is reported that the previous day, while she was at work, the woman had received a phone call from her in-laws informing her that her daughter was with them, and that their son was acting very nervously and telling them that he had dropped the baby, but when the woman went to collect her daughter, she saw that she had several bruises, one of which was on her face, and immediately took her to the hospital, where the baby girl was admitted.

In light of these reports, the National Police officers contacted the said hospital, who verified the turn of events and stated that they had already informed the Court of Guard of the injuries that the baby had received, which saw the valencia man arrested immediately – who does not have a previous police record – and charged with being the alleged perpetrator of a crime of mistreatment in the family, and taken into custody, to await appearing before a judge, as reported by 20minutos.es.

