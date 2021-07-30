TUI announces flight cancellations due to Covid restrictions

TUI announces flight cancellations to Turkey, Spain, Greece, Italy and Cape Verde over fears of the UK government’s upcoming traffic light system review.

Airline giant TUI has confirmed today, Friday, July 30, all of its latest flight and holiday cancellations up to the end of October, blaming Covid restrictions and uncertainty of the UK’s government traffic light system.

Destinations, where holidays have been cancelled by the operator, include popular European holiday spots such as Turkey, Croatia, Greece and Spain – Cape Verde is also included in the list.

The government is constantly reviewing countries for its traffic light travel list, with an update expected in August.

“If we need to cancel your holiday for any of these reasons, you don’t need to do anything. We’ll work through bookings in departure date order to proactively contact you as soon as we can. If you have an accommodation-only booking, which isn’t impacted by travel restrictions, and that you, therefore, don’t want to cancel, please give us a call.

“To offer continued flexibility and reassurance, we have extended our fee-free changes policy to the end of October, for package holiday, flight-only and accommodation-only customers. We also have a fee-free changes policy in place for Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises customers and for destinations on the green watchlist,” said TUI in a statement to customers:

It is advised to check online with TUI for the latest information to see if your flights and holidays are affected.

