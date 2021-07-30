Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Irish athlete who died in Spain

Tributes are pouring in for an ‘inspirational’ Irish athlete who died suddenly this week.

Tributes have been pouring in for an ‘inspirational’ Irish athlete who tragically died in a car accident in Spain.

23-year-old Gabriella Weaver from Elphin, Co Roscommon, had been a member of the Irish National Swim Team and had represented Ireland on the global stage.

Gabriella has been described as “an inspiration” and a “great role model” for younger athletes, Irish Mirror reports.

Trident Swimming Club in Carrick-On-Shannon extended their sympathies to Gabriella’s family earlier this week saying: “Trident SC would like to extend deepest sympathies to Samantha Weaver, founder and former head coach, Dean, Eddie, Will, Luke and Robin on the tragic loss of their daughter and sister Gabriella.

“Gabi a former member and Samantha’s motivation in setting up Trident SC, achieved much success with the club, this included representing Ireland on the Irish National swim team.

“Gabi was an inspiration to all our younger members and always had a smile and an encouraging word, a great role model.

“She will be greatly missed by us all at Trident.”

Another said: “Shocked to read this sad news. Gabi was a beautiful girl inside and out, and such an icon and role model for all the younger swimmers. Sympathy to Samantha, Luke and all the Weaver family at this sad time. May Gabi Rest In Peace.”

Another member of the Trident swimming club said: “Deepest condolences to all the Weavers, thanks for always motivating me when you were at training and bringing a smile to my face every time I was made do the plank, you were a true blessing to this world and such an inspiration. Very hard news to process, Rest in peace Gabi.”

