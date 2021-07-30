AFTER having to take an enforced break in 2020, the popular Marbella 4 Days Walking returns this October and expects plenty of participants .

Participants are invited discover the unknown sides of Marbella together with walkers from all over the world during the 10th anniversary edition of the Four Days of Marbella – Spain’s largest 4-day walking event ​​on October 7 to 10.

Plaza del Mar on the boulevard of Marbella is the starting point for the routes of 10, 20 and 30 kilometres that take you through the city, nature and along the beach.

The last day, October 10, you will walk along the Vía Gladiolo back to Plaza del Mar where you can be expected to be greeted by loud cheers.

You can walk on all four days or just choose which day you want to join but understandably due to the pandemic, this year’s event will have to impose some new safety rules and participants will have to present a complete vaccination pass, a negative PCR test that cannot be older than 72 hours and/or an antigen test that cannot be older than 48 hours.

This year, the event has been included as part of the IML/IVV Cup Program 2021 by the International Marching Association (IML) and Internationaler Volkssport Verband (IVV).

Find out all of the options available and sign up at www.marbella4dayswalking.com.

