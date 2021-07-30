Take the bus

WELL-CONNECTED: Free bus service takes a circular route between Teulada and Moraira Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

A FREE bus service provided by the town hall will link Teulada and Moraira.

It comes into service on August 1 and will run until September 15 although if there is sufficient demand it could be extended, Teulada-Moraira mayor Raul Llobell announced.

“This answers a long-standing need and repeated requests,” he said.

The 22-seater bus will follow a circular route between the two sections of the municipality, setting out from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento at 8am, 10am, 12 noon, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm with stops at Espai La Senieta, Playa del Portet, Playa Platgetes and Playa de l’Andrago.

