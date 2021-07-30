Poison fears at canine beach

SPECIALLY-TRAINED: Seprona officers with their poison sniffer dog Photo credit: Campello town hall

THE Guardia Civil’s Seprona nature protection unit is investigating complaints that dogs have been poisoned at Campello’s “dogs-allowed” beach.

At least four owners have complained that their pets were affected after eating what appeared to be deliberately-poisoned food on the beach located at the mouth of the River Seco.

Seprona officers recently searched the beach, accompanied by a sniffer dog specially-trained to detect poison, in a bid to locate more baited food.

Policia Local officers now inspect the beach each day while Campello’s Public Safety councillor Rafa Galvañ is examining the legal implications of installing CCTV cameras at the beach.

