On the right track

LA ALFOQUIA was integral to the movement of the area’s minerals in the 19th century, owing its existence to the railway.

“After many years of planning, work is progressing to establish a museum in the town,” Jim Simpson told the Euro Weekly News.

This will make use of remaining station buildings, creating an open-air and indoor museum showcasing their historical importance.

Is hoped eventually to operate a train between La Alfoquia and Arboleas as much of the line still exists and work has already begun on revealing the hidden railway tracks.

There is also an association, Friend of Zurgena Railway as well as https://www.facebook.com/groups/755026744999786 Facebook page.

The association’s president Rafael Garcia de la Mata has sourced an engine which would be a fantastic help for developing the museum, Jim explained.

Currently it is languishing in Poland and needs to be transported to Spain, which is going to cost €15,000.

This sounds expensive but is cheap compared purchasing cost a similar engine locally. To help them bring this part of the project to fruition the association has set up the https://www.facebook.com/donate/426627138488212/ Facebook donations page.

“We hope people will want to be a part of something hugely, and historically, important for the Almanzora valley and will join our association as well as donating,” Jim said.