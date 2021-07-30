New road inaugurated in the Las Lagunas area of Mijas connecting Ave Miguel Hernandez with the Camino de Coin

Josele Gonzalez, the mayor of Mijas, accompanied by Jose Carlos Martin, the councillor of Infrastructure and Works, and Andres Ruiz, the councillor for Urbanism, this morning, Friday, July 30, inaugurated the new connecting road that has been constructed between the Camino de Coin and Miguel Hernandez avenues, and AMPA Las Caracolas.

Mr Gonzalez explained, “Today is an important day for the nucleus of Las Lagunas, because we opened this road that was in high demand for a long time, which from now on is open for the use of neighbours and visitors, which is going to mean a leap in quality in terms of connections, especially in the back part of Las Lagunas, and will mean an improvement in connections with the area of ​​sector 31″.

“It is an important action, not only because of what it means from the traffic point of view because we already connect the Camino de Coin with sector 31, but also because of what it has meant when processing this file until reaching this moment, as this was a flood zone, and we had to work hand in hand with the Environment to be able to overcome this problem”, added Jose Carlos Martin.

The road works were carried out by Guamar, with a budget of €1,012,137, with a completion period of 8 months, and Mr Martin added, “From the point of view of execution, it is an important job due to the amount it has involved, because of the provision of a section of 338 linear metres with this double platform that gives it that transit capacity”.

This project has resulted in a dual carriageway with two lanes of three metres wide, each separated by a median of 1.20 metres, complete with 2.90 metre wide pavements on each side, and a two-metre wide parking bay, “In the end, this road, apart from focusing on traffic, because it is the first part that we wanted to solve, carries all the infrastructures with its parking area, its pavement, and all the usual infrastructures such as public lighting, an energy network, and rainwater treatment network”, added Andres Ruiz.

Mr Ruiz explained, “We have had to obtain the land, and the neighbours, the majority, have made it very easy for us, because they were aware of the need to open a road of this type, and we urbanistically take a leap in quality because it is an area surrounded by many houses, schools, and institutes, so we highly value the opening of this road”, as reported by 101tv.es

