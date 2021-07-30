Netflix and Google introduce ‘No Jab – No Job’ policy

Ron Howells
Netflix and Google have introduced a ‘No Jab – No Job’ Policy for their workforces.

Netflix and Google have joined a host of companies in requiring their staff to be vaccinated before being allowed back to work. Google said its US employees would need to be inoculated in order to return to the office.

The policy will also be rolled out globally, though chief executive Sundar Pichai did say in a blog post that it would only apply once vaccines are widely available in a region therefore putting the onus on the employee to get jabbed.

The internet giant has also delayed the date when it plans to bring staff back to the office until October due to spiking coronavirus cases in some areas, mainly due to the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Netflix has said it will also require actors and those working in close proximity to them be vaccinated on all of its US productions.

Hollywood ‘return to work protocols’ were agreed by unions and major studios last week and gave producers the option to “implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew on a production-by-production basis”


Number 10 has insisted that ‘jabs for jobs’ is a decision for individual companies after senior minister Grant Shapps said it was a “smart policy”, in reply to a question from Sky News presenter Kay Burley, this morning – Friday, July 30.

“You would have to speak to the individual employers about their own policies but again I’ll point you back to what the Prime Minister said about the importance of people coming forward and taking the vaccine given how effective we now know it is,” said a spokesman for Boris Johnson.


 

