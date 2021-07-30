Mossos investigate possible gender violence crime near Barcelona

MOSSOS officers in Sant Vicenç de Castellet are investigating a possible gender violence crime



Mossos d’Esquadra officers in the municipality of Sant Vicenç de Castellet, near Manresa, Catalonia, are dealing with a possible case of gender violence that ended with a suicide, after being alerted during the early hours of this morning, Friday, July 30.

112 emergency services report receiving a call just after 3am in the morning from a woman informing them of a fire that was burning in some bushes on the side of the road near to the town of Sant Vicenç de Castellet, and so they immediately deployed the relevant emergency services, including a patrol of the Mossos.

Upon arrival, the officers found a vehicle with a man dead at the wheel, who had the seatbelt around his neck in what looked like an act of suicide, and the EMS has reportedly certified his death as biological.

Inside the vehicle they also discovered a girl of around two years of age, who was alive, but had burns on her arm and back, injuries that appeared accidental it is reported, but, after the fire brigade had extinguished the nearby fire, a further search of the immediate vicinity uncovered the dead body of a completely charred woman.

The initial belief of the investigating officers is that the man had sprayed the woman’s body with a flammable liquid and set her on fire, as her body was so badly burned they had to identify her in the laboratory after moving her from the crime scene. Officers believe the alleged murderer subsequently committed suicide by hanging himself with the car seatbelt, as Mossos investigate this as a possible crime of gender violence, as reported by cadenaser.com.

