Marbella and Estepona under curfew from tonight for seven days

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) has today ratified the measures requested by the Junta de Andalucia and has authorised the restriction of movement in the municipalities of Marbella and Estepona from 2am tomorrow morning, Saturday, July 31.

This new curfew restricts the movement of people on roads and public spaces in the two municipalities and will remain in place between the hours of 2am and 7am in the morning, each day, for the next seven days.

Both councils of Marbella and Estepona have agreed to the curfew, although both have also insisted that the real population of both towns is not being taken into account, as this Friday 30, Marbella reportedly registers a cumulative incidence in the last 14 days of 1,010.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while in Estepona it is 1,008.1.

AS the TSJA Chamber announced the curfew, it also said that it understands that in the face of “so severe and generalised” restrictions such as the prohibition to leave one’s home during certain hours of the day – curfew – or to limit meetings, that this justification requires proving, that these measures “are essential to safeguard public health, as mere considerations of convenience, prudence, or precaution, are not enough”.

The TSJA indicated that in both locations the proportion of occupancy of acute care beds by Covid-19 is 21 per cent, being 100 per cent the critical hospital pressure for ICU bed occupancy, and that in addition, the High Court considers that “the restriction of mobility during the central five hours of the morning does not impede the exercise of other individual rights, being instead beneficial for the control and less contagion of the disease”, with the magistrates affirming that the measure has been adopted by the competent autonomous health authority and has legal coverage in arts. 1 and 3 of Organic Law 3/1986, of April 14, on Special Measures in Public Health, as reported by diariosur.es.

