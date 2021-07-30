Man saved his dog from four-metre deep hole

A man was trapped in a four-metre deep hole after trying to save his dog.

Firefighters and the Guardia Civil rescued the 28-year-old man who was trapped in the four-metre-deep hole when he tried to help his dog which had fallen in.

The incident happened in the town of Olias del Rey in Toledo, while the man was taking his dog for a walk.

The dog had fallen into the deep hole which was hidden by bushes. The man jumped in to try and save the dog, however, he could not get back out.

His partner then called 112 emergency services, officers of the Guardia Civil found the woman in a state of distress when they arrived.

The officers called firefighters to get the exhausted man and his dog out of the deep well. He was pulled out with the dog in his arms.

The man was taken to the Virgen de la Salud hospital in Toledo with signs of hypothermia, according to SUR.

The news comes after a man was been rescued by firefighters after falling into a ten-metre deep well in Almonte, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia.

The event occurred this morning, June 19, minutes before 10am, when Emergency 112 received a warning for a male who fell into a well about ten meters deep when he was cleaning it. The accident occurred in the Los Olivarejos area, near the A-483, in Almonte.

