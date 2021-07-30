Jet2 suspend flights and holidays to mainland Spain

Airline Jet2 has suspended all flights and holidays to mainland Spain following the change in UK quarantine rules last weekend.

They have issued a statement saying flights to the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will still go ahead, however, they have advised people to buy travel insurance, Belfast Live reports.

“Following the latest government advice regarding travel to mainland Spain from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and holidays programme to Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia from 28th July up to and including 16th August.

“Where customers are affected by any programme changes, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has been repeatedly recognised by media, consumer organisations and customers for how we have been looking after customers, offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, Refund Credit Notes or full cash refunds, and will be contacting customers to discuss these options.

“We will also contact customers who are currently in mainland Spain to advise them of their options regarding flying back to the UK, so we urge customers not to contact us.

“For customers who are due to travel to mainland Spain from 17th August onwards, we will provide an additional update once we receive further information from the government. We urge the government to provide the industry clarity, so that we can keep our all-important customers up-to-date and informed.

“We are continuing to operate flights and holidays to our destinations in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands as scheduled. Because the FCO travel advice to these destinations remain unchanged, our usual terms and conditions apply. As always, we advise customers to purchase appropriate travel insurance before travelling.

“This is a fast-moving situation, which we are continuing to monitor very closely. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience.”

