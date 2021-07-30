Top court approves a seven-day curfew for Marbella and Estepona starting tonight 2am to 7am.

The Junta de Andalucia requested a curfew for the Malaga municipalities of Marbella and Estepona earlier this week but it was awaiting ratification from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia, since it restricts a fundamental right.

On July 30 the court ruled that the curfew is “ideal and necessary” to protect the public health.

The Mayor of Marbella has indicated that she thinks the curfew is unfair and based on inaccurate data.

Angeles Munoz insisted that the busy seaside resort does not have an infection rate above 1,000 cases for every 100,000 residents because at the moment there are thousands of visitors to Marbella.

“The number of infections is what it is, but the incidence with respect to the virus population is not real. The number of infections is determined with PCR tests that are being done, but the incidence is not,” she told ABC on July 22.

“If you have a tourist who counts as infected, but then you do not count them as part of the population when calculating the incidence, the data is not real. Either you compute only the positives that we have within the census population of Marbella and leave out all the tourists, or you compute those tourists, but you use the real population that the municipality has to calculate the incidence. It is not true that Marbella has had more than 1,000 infections in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants. We have three times the population, so the rate would be 300.”

Muniz said the “real population” of Marbella can be calculated by looking at the amount of water used and how much garbage the city collects.

“Water has a consumption rate of 187 litres per inhabitant per day. When reviewing the two supplying companies, we get 400,000 inhabitants. The average number of kilos per day of garbage is the same. For the tons that are collected daily in Marbella, it comes back as about 400,000 people. It is not necessary to create a false alarm, because we do not have that contagion rate. I think the Ministry should adopt the measures with real data.

“Taking action with data that is not real is absolutely unfair,” she added.

