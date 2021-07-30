Dozens of puppies rescued from illegal breeding farm

Dozens of pure-breed puppies have been rescued from an illegal puppy farm in Elche on the Costa Blanca, Spain.

The person involved in the illegal puppy farm faces penalties ranging from 6,000 to 18,000 euros, the temporary closure of the facilities for a maximum period of five years and the prohibition of acquiring other animals within a period of 1 to 10 years

After several weeks of investigation, the Urbanity and Environment Unit (UMA) of the local police of Elche, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Animal Welfare, has located an illegal kennel of purebred dogs that had been carrying out the activity of breeding and sale for several years without the corresponding administrative authorisations. The events took place on a farm whose facilities do not comply with urban regulations.

During the investigations, the officers managed to intercept the sale of one of the animals to an individual for an amount of 1,200 euros, which led the authorities to the exact location of the facilities where the activity was being carried out.

At the site, 137 dogs were found in different areas separated by age, sex, and delivery rooms. After reviewing all the documentation at the time of the inspection, it was found that the alleged perpetrator does not have an activity license, an environmental license, civil liability insurance, a declaration of a zoological centre and a certificate of urban compatibility.

According to the regulations for the infractions detected, the person involved faces penalties ranging from 6,000 to 18,000 euros, the temporary closure of the facilities for a maximum period of five years and the prohibition of acquiring other animals for a period of 1 to 10 years, not excluding such offences the civil or criminal liability that may correspond to it.

