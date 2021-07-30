A SCORCHING Sala Golf Day at Calahonda before heading back to Sala Group’s latest venue – The Social by Sala!

Saturday July 24 saw an incredible 15 teams taking part in the latest Sala Golf Day at the challenging Calanova Golf Club situated in the beautiful golf valley behind La Cala de Mijas.

As always, the golfers were kept refreshed with chilled beers and delicious sausage rolls supplied by Tine and her team from International Marbella.

After the event, at the prize giving the golfers were welcomed back to the Sala Group’s new venue known as The Social by Sala to sample a delicious selection of light bites over a game of pool.

Conveniently located just next to La Sala, the latest addition is a laid-back casual space where everyone’s welcome to kick back and relax in the most idyllic, chilled garden setting.

The individual winner on the day was Gary Lee, scoring an impressive 46 points with a close second being awarded to Adam Hogg with a score of 45 points.

The Baltics came in 3rd place in our team prizes captained by Ian Smith with 94 points. The runner up was Guadalminos 2, scoring 96 points overall, led by Paul McCaughey.

The winning team on the day from the other side of the coast was the Benalmadena Bandits with an impressive 96 points overall (countback), led by Wayne Burton.

La Sala Golf gave a big thank you to all of the event sponsors: Vinomarket, International Marbella and One Residences. Also, to everyone that took part in Beat the Pro on the 8th hole which raised €285 for the Elena Gaite Foundation.

The next La Sala Golf Event is set to take place at Santana on August 14 for more information contact the Sala Golf Team, Harry Radcliffe, [email protected], 679 910 637 or Rodolph Combes [email protected] 673 441 747.

