Creation of a garden dedicated to the victims of Covid-19 in Elche

The Local Government Board (JGL) has agreed today to start the file to award the landscaping works around the Old Cemetery, a garden that will be dedicated to the victims of the Covid pandemic.

As announced by the spokesperson for the Governing Board, Ramon Abad, the garden dedicated to Covid victims is included in the DUSI Strategy that will be financed 50 per cent between the Council and European Funds.

The amount to be awarded is €877,000 and will be carried out by simplified open procedure, with the execution period of the action being five months from the formalization of the contract.

“The purpose of this project is to give continuity to the garden area that is already being executed in a part of the Old Cemetery environment, giving it its proper use and also giving it a sustainable development in the social, economic and environmental sphere”, Abad explained, adding that “with this project, an accessible environment is achieved that will also be the green lung of the new evolution of construction that the El Toscar neighbourhood is having”.

The spokesperson stressed that “the projected works are necessary for the fulfilment of the purposes described, closing the perimeter of the landscaping of the Cemetery and the construction of a car park that provides service to it and to the residents of the area.”

Ramon Abad has announced that this garden will be dedicated to the victims of the Covid -19 pandemic as a tribute to them.

The base budget for the tender is €857,717.20 and the expected execution period is 12 months after the formalisation of the contract.

