MUSIC is back across the Costa del Sol so enjoy classic rock, a perfect meal and beautiful setting in Monda.

Rock of Ages has been put together by two popular local singers Lucy Pardoe and Ollie Hughes, it is loosely based on the 2005 Jukebox musical of the same name and features songs from such bands as The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Queen, Def Leppard, Starship, Toto and many more.

This event takes place on the main terrace of the Hotel Castillo de Monda tonight, Friday July 30 with two options, the first is entry to the show with a welcome drink at €15 with seating on the hotel’s fifth floor.

The second ensures seating on the main terrace which for €65 includes a set dinner plus a great view or for those who want to push the boat out, book a standard double room with breakfast and the show and meal included for €145 per person.

Assuming that the weather stays good (which is almost certain) the two hour show which features four excellent musicians starts at 9pm and promises to be a top evening of food and music in a classic setting.

Reservations for Rock of Ages are necessary by calling 952 459 836.

