MORE information has been revealed as Celtic Night 2021 returns to the Auditorium in Mijas Pueblo on Saturday August 21.

Asturian pipers Payuela’s Dúo will start the evening off outside the auditorium (where there will be a themed street market from 6pm), then first on stage will be Supervivientes (Survivors), very apt considering the problems of the past 18 months.

Drónán are next on stage with Irish style dancers “Nuala”. Finally, for a lively ending to the evening, the ever-popular local band Stolen Gnomes will perform their unique brand of Folk/Rock.

Lovers of ‘The Black Stuff’ will be pleased to know there will be a dedicated Guinness Bar open from 6pm at the auditorium entrance and hot food in the form of a Hog-Roast as well as Irish and Scottish specialities will be alongside the bar.

Admission is free – but by invitation only. Invitations (400 will be available) can be obtained at the tourist offices in Mijas Pueblo and La Cala de Mijas.

Members of the public can also reserve up to four tickets each by phone on 952 589 034/951 063 785 or by email to [email protected] or [email protected]

Doors open at 8.45pm and the event is scheduled to end at about 12.45am subject to the current regulations published by the Junta de Andalucia.

Parking will be available in the quarry with a dedicated shuttle bus (55 seats) running every 20 minutes between the quarry car park and the main square (in front of the tourist office) right up until 1.50am so you can stay to the end of the concert with plenty of time to get back to your car.

There will also be a public bus service between Mijas Plaza Virgen de la Peña and Fuengirola bus station running twice an hour all evening from 7.45pm until 2.10am.

Current Covid-19 rules will be in force – social distance between seats and no dancing – also the

wearing of a mask inside the auditorium at all times will be mandatory.

