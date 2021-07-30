1 killed and several injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into diners at an outdoor cafe in Paris- police in hunt for suspect,

Police in Paris have launched a manhunt for the suspect that killed at least 1 person and injured six more after a car, reportedly driving at full speed at the time, rammed into the terrace of a bar in the French capital. Video below (in French) courtesy Remey Buisine: Twitter

Opération de police en cours a la recherche de l’auteur des faits actuellement en fuite. Le nouveau bilan est de 1 mort, 6 blessés dont 1 grave. pic.twitter.com/rJEDvLdwWa — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 29, 2021

The horrific incident occurred around 11 p.m. local time (Thursday, July 29) at a sports bar in Paris’s 17th district, French media reported. A police source said that the car swerved and crashed into the establishment after a collision with another vehicle. -- ADVERTISEMENT --





Witnesses say the driver fled the scene on foot and is now being sought by police. A passenger travelling in the car was also injured in the crash and is reported to be in serious condition in hospital.

According to an eyewitness account of the events, cited by Le Parisien, the car first mowed down a woman who was crossing the street, before veering onto the terrace and hitting several more people. On Twitter, French police urged residents to stay off the area due to an ongoing investigation.

Mayor of the 17th district, Geoffroy Boulard, expressed condolences to the victims, calling the crash “a tragic road accident.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

