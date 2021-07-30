Attack on Malaga hospital security guard sees one man arrested

ATTACK on a security guard at the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital in Malaga ends with one man being arrested



The Virgen de la Victoria Hospital in Malaga’s capital city had to activate the existing protocol last Tuesday, July 27, after an attack on a security guard and an orderly, at the main emergencies entrance to the hospital, which resulted in a man being arrested by the police when they arrived on the scene.

According to a witness, Miguel, who was in the emergency room at the time the attack occurred, “An individual in his forties, very upset, entered the emergency room with a stick. He broke the protective screen at the entrance and then went to attack a warden. The man was reduced by a security guard, who threw him to the ground, before more guards came to his assistance. After a while, the police took him away”.

Sources from the Malaga hospital said the incident took place at around 6m, at one of the access controls into the facility, during which a man acted in an aggressive manner towards one of the security personnel who was controlling the entrance, subsequently assaulting the guard, who later needed medical treatment for his injuries.

A spokesperson for the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital condemned the action of the aggressor’s attack on the Malaga security guard, saying, “it has no justification”, while expressing “absolute rejection of this type of behavior that affects our professionals, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es. ___________________________________________________________

