Andalucia hits 10 million Covid vaccination milestone

Andalucia has reached a vaccine milestone with at least 10 million people over the age of 12 in the region having at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The President of Junta, Juanma Moreno, tweeted on July 29, “Each vaccine given is important, but we reach an essential objective: #Andalucia has administered its 10 millionth vaccine! 3 out of 4 Andalucians over 12 years old have had a dose. We lead vaccinations in Spain and we are at the forefront of recovery. Hope.”

Andalucia this week began vaccinating people under the age of 18 and plans to have all secondary school children vaccinated against Covid-19 before they return to school in September.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Carolina Darias, said demands to show the EU Covid digital certificate in order to enter bars or restaurants will not be supported by her ministry.

Darias said on July 28 that the digital cert is designed to ease cross border travel and not regulate entry into hospitality establishments.

Although the decision is in the hands of Spain’s autonomous communities, legal opinion appears not to support the use of digital certificates by the hospitality sector.

On July 29, a court in the Canary Islands provisionally suspended the measure imposed by the Government of the region that required people to present a Covid certificate or some other form of negative diagnostic test to enter hospitality establishments on the island of Tenerife.

