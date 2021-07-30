American tourists can enjoy Spain to the maximum this Summer

AMERICAN tourists can come and enjoy Spain and all that is has to offer this Summer

Last Monday, July 26, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) department added Spain and Portugal to its list of ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’ countries, citing the increase in coronavirus infection rates in the two Iberian countries.

Now, this does not mean that American citizens are not allowed to travel to Spain, just that they are being reminded by their government of the possible danger that the virus exists – as it does all over the world.

Americans are allowed to enter Spain, with relative ease as well, as stated on the US Embassy in Spain and Andorra website, U.S. citizens can travel from the United States to Spain if they present upon arrival in Spain a QR code generated through the Spain Travel Health portal, obtained through the website or by downloading the ‘SpTH app’ in Google Play Store or iTunes App Store for each traveller, regardless of their age.

There is no requirement to bring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test if you are traveling from the United States to Spain, including if you transit through a third country.

Americans expect everything to be right, so, flying in to Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez Madrid–Barajas Airport, you will not be disappointed, one of the most modern and organised airports in the world.

You can discover the city by jumping on the Madrid Metro, the 14th longest transit system in the world, with 182 miles of track, and I know Americans love culture, so take the Metro to the Gran Via station, in the heart of the city, where you surely will fall in love with stunning locations like the Puerta del Sol, the square in the centre of the capital, Madrid, which dates back to the 12th century, or visit the Golden Triangle of Art, three of Europe’s most important museums, all in one area off the Paseo del Prado.

Maybe use the amazing train network of Spain to travel from Madrid and explore Spain, with the AVE high-speed train travelling up to 193mph in sheer comfort, you can be in Barcelona in a matter of hours, the Catalan city that offers everything a tourist could wish for, from stunning sandy beaches, to some of the most incredible architectural wonders of Europe, with the recently restored La Sagrada Familia cathedral having to be seen to be believed, a true work of art.

La Rambla, the famous 0.75 miles long tree-lined pedestrian street in the centre of the city, is a must for any visitor to Barcelona, or the Magic Fountain of Montjuic, which sprays 700 gallons of water a second through 3620 jets, the highest reaching 170 feet, and if want a beach, well, there are simply miles of them to choose from, in fact, just over 2 miles of sand to be exact.

From Barcelona, you could pop over to the Balearic Islands maybe, Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, and Formentera, some of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe, with some of the best beautiful beaches and scenery that you will ever see.

If you want glamour and glitz, then a trip down to the Costa del Sol, and the world-famous resort of Marbella, is a must, with its glamourous port of Puerto Banus, where Ferrari’s, Lamborghini’s, Porsche’s, and just about every luxury car you can think of, all rub shoulders in this jet-set resort, known as the millionaire’s playground of Southern Spain, with some of the biggest boats you could imagine all lined up next to one another.

This is only a fraction of what Spain has to offer to American tourists who want to get away this Summer, or Autumn, and enjoy some glorious weather, in a friendly country, and with Spain this week leading Europe in the vaccination stakes, it is also one of the safest destinations in Europe.

