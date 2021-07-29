Over 40s can get vaccinated without appointment in Nerja on July 30

People over 40-years-old can get vaccinated in Nerja tomorrow, July 30, without a prior appointment.

The East Health Area of Malaga-Axarquia has scheduled a new day of mass vaccination without a prior appointment for people born between 1952 and 1981. It will take place this Friday, July 30, at the Covid-19 Vaccination Point in Nerja, located in the Covered Pavilion of the Sports City, from 3:30pm to 9pm.

The councillor for health has stressed the importance of vaccination, “it is absolutely essential to achieve immunisation and return to normality. It is essential that we move forward in this process”.

He has encouraged the residents of Nerja and Maro, over 40 years old who have not yet received their vaccination to come to the Vaccination Point next Friday at the indicated time.

The Andalucian Health Service points out that the Janssen vaccine has the great advantage of being a single dose, with very high effectiveness in preventing serious forms of Covid-19, including emerging variants.

Javier Rodriguez has also taken the opportunity to inform that people who are 18 and 19 years old can now request their appointment to receive the vaccine. To do this, they must do so through the ClicSalud + website, in the Salud Responde app, by calling 955 54 50 60 or at the Nerja Health Centre.

