UNEMPLOYMENT in Spain fell by 15.26 per cent in the second quarter of 2021according to figures released by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This was slightly down on the first quarter figures but is still a positive sign of how the workforce is recovering following the pandemic and lockdown.

The number of employed persons increased by 464,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter to 19,671,700.

A separate statement by Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said that the Government was forecasting unemployment to be 15 per cent by the end of 2021 and 1 per cent lower in 2022.

Many who have been on furlough are now able to return to their jobs although it is hoped that the current spike in infections in some parts of the country are temporary and that those returning will not find themselves on furlough again.

Youth unemployment continues to be a major problem although in the long-term Spain hopes to use the European Recovery Plan funds to be put in part to encourage training in new technology, thus creating a whole new group of top class technicians to meet the future.

Tourism continues to play a major part in the Spanish economy and in the short term, much depends upon the ability of foreign holidaymakers being able to obtain easy access to both Spain and their homelands.

Thus, as more people visit, so more jobs are created in the service industries, although it has to be remembered that many are seasonal and if the tourists disappear so do many of the jobs.

