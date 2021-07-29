UK is urging the US to drop its travel restrictions for British visitors

The UK is urging the US to drop its travel restrictions for British travellers.

Following the announcement that UK borders are soon set to be opened for both American and European travellers the UK is now encouraging the US to remove travel restrictions that they have placed on British holidaymakers.

On Wednesday, July 28, the announcement was made by Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary that double jabbed travellers from both the US and the EU would no longer have to self-isolate from August 2.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to The Telegraph the US has seen diplomatic pressure applied to remedy the current situation. At the moment the US is prohibiting non-US citizens from entering the country from the UK.

Speaking to Sky News, Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary said that overseas ministers had been in contact. Raab explained how the ministers had told him: “We’ve noticed this announcement what can we do to do this on a reciprocal basis”.

In other UK news, Raab believes that the UK will soon be safer after it has helped poorer countries out by giving away 100 million coronavirus vaccinations. This is from supplies of vaccines that the UK has, that are considered to be excess.

“At the start of the pandemic, when we did our vaccine programme, we secured multiple sources and supplies and overall the volume of vaccines to make sure we had security of supply”, the Foreign Secretary said to Sky News.

“We have already given a huge amount through Covax, through the financing of Covax, but we can now, from domestic supply, start to give 100 million, which will get the world vaccinated.

“We have got moral reasons for doing that. You look at Jamaica, Laos, Cambodia, some of the countries – Kenya – we are vaccinating and we feel a sense of moral responsibility.

“But we also know, bluntly, that we are safer when the rest of the world is safer, whether it is for people going on holiday or whether it is just the ordinary course of international trade that we need and we rely on.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.