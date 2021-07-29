On July 29, 1981, Diana Spencer walked up the aisle of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London for what was to be the happiest day of her life, her wedding with Prince Charles, which ultimately came to a tragic end.

The last marriage of a Prince of Wales, Edward VII, happened in the 19th century. Charles and Diana’s wedding was attended by the royal households of Europe, only the King and Queen of Spain were absent. They declined the invitation for “diplomatic reasons” when they learned that the honeymoon would pass through the rock of Gibraltar, which Spain says has been occupied territory since 1704.

Seven hundred and fifty million viewers around the world, 90 broadcasters and hundreds of journalists and technicians, covered the “wedding of the century”.

Her dress was designed by husband-and-wife team David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly last month about the wedding dress David said, “It’s hard to believe it’s 40 years ago, all these memories come flooding back. It was fun, she was full of life, joyous. I know there was unrest in London, but people were aching for a fabulous time. It was a holiday, everyone had street parties, everyone came out with their flags and it was a joyous occasion.

“When I first met her, she was a teenager and she turned into this extraordinary woman. She was a global icon of style, beauty and compassion and that’s how the public loved her. She was a philanthropist, she cared, and that’s why people adored her.

David was also involved in last minute preparations on the wedding day.

“She was all dressed ready to go, looking fabulous, the beautiful blue eyes and I said ‘Darling, did you check the hooks in your petticoat’ and she said ‘No’. I had visions that the huge petticoat would go adrift,” he said.

“All those memories come back. She was fun and full of life, and once those blue eyes set on you, it was all over,” he added.

