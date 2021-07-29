SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE of the Canary Islands has suspended the measure imposed by the Tenerife government of requesting Covid passports to enter establishments



The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has today, Thursday, July 29, provisionally suspended the measure imposed by the Government of the region that required people to present a Covid certificate or some other form of negative diagnostic test to enter hospitality establishments on the island of Tenerife.

The Canarian Executive had established this measure specifically for the islands that were at level 4 – which is currently only Tenerife – requiring that 50 per cent of the capacity inside the establishments must be clients already either double-vaccinated, showing a negative diagnostic test taken within the last 72 hours, or, a certification of having recovered from coronavirus in the last six months.

Enrique Ruiz Escudero, the Madrid Minister of Health, said today that the Ministry of Health should “set homogeneous guidelines” in all the autonomous communities for the Covid passport, and that, in order to be able to request it in places of leisure and trade, “enough vaccines are needed”.

Several autonomous communities throughout Spain are requesting the Justice to extend the curfews, due to the increasing incidence of infections, as is the case with Catalonia, where the TSJC has endorsed extending the curfew in 163 municipalities until August 6, while Navarra will also extend the curfew in 135 towns from this weekend with this measure, and Asturias has today requested authorization from the TSJA to apply new restrictions and a curfew in several municpialities, as reported by 20minutos.es.

