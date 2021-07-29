Summer break for U3A Marina Baixa

SIXTY-FOUR U3A Marina Baixa members braved the hot weather to attend the last monthly meeting of the summer.

Three new members were welcomed, along with one visitor.

Travel co-ordinator, Margaret Hamer, gave details of forthcoming trips to Valencia, Barcelona, Peñiscola and Extremadura. Hazel Layt, Social and EventscCo-ordinator, named the restaurants booked for Wine and Dine events over the next two months and Garry Bell, Groups co-ordinator, spoke about the new Computer Group that will begin in September.

A raffle raised €104 euros for the Charity Fund and Joan Flint gave a Powerpoint presentation on the history of Polop, La Nucía, Altea, Alfaz and Albir. Several members later enjoyed lunch in La Nucía.

U3A Marina Baixa does not have a meeting in August, so their next meeting will be on Monday 27 September at Alfaz’s Casa de Cultura at 11am. This will be followed by a presentation on Spanish Culture by Elaine Mitchell.

Membership costs just €10 and full details of the activities provided within the Association can be found on the www.u3amarinabaixa.com website.