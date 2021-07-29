Summer break for U3A Marina Baixa

Linda Hall
Summer break for U3A Marina Baixa
JULY MEETING: U3A Marina Baixa members booking trips and signing up to groups Photo credit: U3A Marina Baixa

SIXTY-FOUR U3A Marina Baixa members braved the hot weather to attend the last monthly meeting of the summer.

Three new members were welcomed, along with one visitor.

Travel co-ordinator, Margaret Hamer, gave details of forthcoming trips to Valencia, Barcelona, Peñiscola and Extremadura.  Hazel Layt, Social and EventscCo-ordinator, named the restaurants booked for Wine and Dine events over the next two months and Garry Bell, Groups co-ordinator, spoke about the new Computer Group that will begin in September.

A raffle raised €104 euros for the Charity Fund and Joan Flint gave a Powerpoint presentation on the history of Polop, La Nucía, Altea, Alfaz and Albir.  Several members later enjoyed lunch in La Nucía.

U3A Marina Baixa does not have a meeting in August, so their next meeting will be on Monday 27 September at Alfaz’s Casa de Cultura at 11am. This will be followed by a presentation on Spanish Culture by Elaine Mitchell.

Membership costs just €10 and full details of the activities provided within the Association can be found on the www.u3amarinabaixa.com website.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

