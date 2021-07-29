Success as National Police find two missing people in Almeria, both of whom had medical issues and desperately needed to be found.

Almeria’s National police officers were able to find a man alive who had been reported missing only hours before by his relative. The man had gone missing at 00.45 hours on Wednesday, July 28, and was reported missing to the National Police by the man’s relative. A relative headed to the Almeria office and reported the disappearance of his brother-in-law and provided a photo and physical description which was very detailed.

The relative also explained that the missing person needed medication which was used to treat a mental disability.

The National police immediately set up a search operation to try and find the missing person. During the search through the streets of Almeria a National Police radio patrol vehicle discovered the missing person. The missing person was found in Instincion Street at 05:40 hours. The man had become completely disorientated and had a distorted perception of reality.

The man was soon returned to his home and his worried family by officers. This meant that he would quickly be able to receive appropriate care.

On Saturday, July 24, another search operation by the police discovered a missing person on the Paseo de las Almadrabillas. This person also had health problems and had disappeared on the previous day from his home in Spain’s Malaga.

Initial reports suggested that the man had headed to Almeria and this is where he was located by the police. When he was discovered he was completely disorientated and had deteriorated physically so was transferred by officers to the Torrecardenas hospital in Almeria. His relatives were quickly notified of the situation.

As reported La Voz de Almeria, “The National Police in Almeria would like to remind you that, in the event of a missing person, you must act immediately. Reporting the disappearance as soon as possible after learning of the disappearance will allow the first police actions to be carried out, aimed at locating the missing person in the most effective way possible.”

They can be contacted on 091 any day of the year and are available 24 hours a day. Also it is not necessary to wait 24 hours before filing a missing person report.

