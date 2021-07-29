Steps singer Lee Latchford-Evans reveals he has become a first-time dad to a stunning baby boy.

The 46-year-old Steps star Lee has revealed that he is now a first-time dad with wife Kerry-Lucy as the pair welcomed their baby boy into the world. He took to Instagram to show off their “perfect rainbow baby” and shared a black-and-white photo with the world. The gorgeous photo showed them holding the hand of their new born son.

On Instagram Lee said: “Welcome to the world baby boy.

“Me & your mummy @kerrylucyinsta are so in love! You’re everything we could have wished for & more, Our perfect rainbow baby.”

Steps fans were delighted at the news and soon took to social media to share their congratulations. Ian ‘H’ Watkins, fellow Steps bandmate said: “Guncle H!”

Dani Harmer from Tracey Beaker commented: “Congratulations xxx”. While Anthony Costa from Blue celebrated too. “Congratulations 🎉”, wrote Anthony.

Previously wife Kerry had miscarried when she was only 10 weeks into her pregnancy. After her pregnancy in 2018 Lee confessed that he was “scared” when he found out that she was going to be a father. It was such a shock to him that he couldn’t believe it and the pair had three pregnancy tests before Lee finally believed the news.

“We’re scared as much as we’re excited. We’ve wanted a baby for so long”, Lee previously said to OK! Magazine.

Kerry added: “Lee’s eyesight isn’t the best and he said, ‘There’s definitely no pink line.’ I woke up at 4am the next day and did another and it was definitely positive.

“I think Lee was in shock and still half asleep so I did a digital one that said ‘pregnant’ and I was like, ‘Do you believe me now?’ It took three tests!”

