RNLI donations rocket by 2,500% following migrant rescues

RNLI donations have increased by over 2,500 per cent after Nigel Farage criticised the charities for rescuing migrants from the English Channel.

The charity announced RNLI donations have increased following the criticism.

Jayne George, RNLI fundraising director, said: “We are overwhelmed with the huge level of support we have received from our amazing supporters in the last couple of days.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We have seen an uplift in donations, with over £200,000 being donated yesterday alone through a combination of one-off donations, new regular support and supporters increasing their regular donation amount.

“This is simply incredible.”

Nigel Farage had previously said the RNLI was providing a “taxi service for illegal trafficking gangs”.

Chief Executive Mark Dowie said lifeboat crews were “doing the right thing”, however.

Yesterday, July 28, the charity released a video on social media explaining why it rescues migrants from the English Channel.

It wrote: “Those we rescue are vulnerable people in danger & distress. Each of them is someone’s father, mother, son or daughter – every life is precious.”

Speaking about the rise in donations, Ms George said: “This was never a fundraising campaign – we simply wanted to tell the story of our crews and make it clear that our charity exists to save lives at sea.

“Our mission is to save everyone.

“Our supporters’ kindness means so much to us, without them we could not save lives at sea, everyone is a lifesaver.”

She said: “We know that this is a polarising issue and people have strong opinions on the subject.

“Sadly, a small number of supporters have contacted us to withdraw their support.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.